KATHMANDU: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat, who is on a three-day visit to Nepal, is to meet the country's top leaders today.

Gen Rawat arrived here yesterday on the invitation of Nepal Army chief Gen Rajendra Chettri, to attend the Army Day function, which coincides with the 250th anniversary of the Himalayan nation's unification.

According to Nepal Army headquarters sources, Gen Rawat is to meet President Bidya Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

"He will also hold talks with his Nepalese counterpart at the Army Headquarters in Kathmandu," they said.

Gen Rawat today visited the Bindhyabasini temple in Pokhara, where he and other Nepal Army officers were welcomed by the temple development committee.

"There has been close and cordial relations between Nepal Army and Indian Army since a long time and there is a tradition of inviting inviting chiefs of Nepalese and Indian Army during special occasions," according to a Nepal Army statement.

High-level visits between the two armies will further strengthen bilateral relations and promote mutual interests, the statement said.