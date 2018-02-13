JERUSALEM: Israel on Monday arrested an Australian woman who is wanted in her home country on child sex abuse charges, police announced.

"The Department for International Affairs will look into the process of having the suspect extradited to Australia," it said in a statement.

The suspect has been living in a West Bank settlement for the past decade following a complaint filed against her by a former student at a Jewish ultra-Orthodox school she ran in Melbourne.

According to Israeli media, Malka Leifer is accused of dozens of cases of sexual abuse of girls at the school.

She has denied the charges in previous extradition hearings and was hospitalised in 2016 after being declared unfit to stand trial.

Police said an undercover investigation found "indications that the suspect was pretending to be suffering from a mental illness in order to avoid the extradition process".

She has been re-arrested on suspicion of "obstruction of justice", it said.