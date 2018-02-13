Power in Puerto Rico restored after blackout
By ANI | Published: 13th February 2018 07:06 AM |
Last Updated: 13th February 2018 07:06 AM
PUERTO RICO: Officials with Puerto Rico's power company on Monday said that they have restored power to most customers who were hit by a blackout overnight after an explosion and fire at a power substation.
According to local media, two power plants that were knocked offline by the fire were repaired by dawn.
The island is already struggling to fully restore power from past five months