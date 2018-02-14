LA PAZ: At least 40 people died and over 100 were injured in Bolivia during the carnival weekend due to car accidents, homicides and flooding.



Bolivian Interior Minister Carlos Romero on Tuesday said that most of the deaths were the result of traffic accidents while he was being interviewed alongside President Evo Morales on the Kawsachun Coca radio station, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to a government report, 16 people were killed in traffic accidents and eight were killed by a gas tank explosion at a mobile food stall near the entrance of Oruro carnival.



In addition, six people drowned, four were homicide victims, three committed suicide and an unspecified number died from hypothermia.



According to the police data, there were 67 fatalities during the 2017 carnival festivities.