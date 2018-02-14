JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday his government was "stable" and criticised the police investigation against him after detectives recommended his indictment for corruption, prompting calls for him to resign.

"I can reassure you that the coalition is stable," Netanyahu said at an event in Tel Aviv, again making clear he had no intention of resigning.

"Neither me nor anyone else has plans for elections. We're going to continue to work together for the good of Israeli citizens until the end of the term."