KABUL: Afghanistan's Minister of Defence (MoD) has claimed that at least 35 insurgents were killed in an airstrike conducted in southern Kandahar province.

According to Tolo News, the airstrike was launched by the Afghan forces in Nesh district of the province as part of a clearance operation.

“Thirty-five insurgents were killed, seven vehicles and some weapons and ammunition were destroyed in ANA airstrikes in Nesh district of Kandahar,” the MoD said in a statement.

Earlier this week, over 40 Taliban militants were killed in a series of airstrikes launched in response to the coordinated attack of the group in Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

The Taliban militants had launched a coordinated attack from four different angles in Nesh district, sparking a heavy gun battle with the security forces.