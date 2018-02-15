BRASILIA: Brazil will intensify negotiations in a bid to enter the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), an official statement said.

Brazil will strengthen its delegation to the OECD from March to meet the requirements for being a full member, Xinhua quoted the statement as saying.

At present, the US, Canada, Mexico and Chile are the only full members from the Americas.

The OECD is a block of 35 member countries that together account for 62 per cent of global GDP and around two-third of international trade.

It wields important influence over decisions by other international bodies, including the World Trade Organisation.

To apply for full membership, Brazil must show that it has met the 237 recommendations of the OECD. The government said Brazil has met only 36 so far.

