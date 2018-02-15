AMRITSAR: A government delegation from Canada has paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday, ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to India.

Canadian Prime Minister will visit the Golden Temple on February 21.

On January 22, the Canadian Prime Minister announced that he will travel to India for a state visit from February 17 to 23.

The visit - which includes stops in Agra, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi - will provide an opportunity for Trudeau to connect with the Indian leaders in government and business, promote empowerment of women and girls, and strengthen Canada and India's close economic ties.

The prime ministers will reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries, and discuss ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Trudeau will also participate in several business roundtables to promote further trade and investment between Canada and India, as Canada works closely with Indian leaders to advance economic opportunities in both countries.

While in India, Trudeau will engage with youth, and visit several landmarks, including the Taj Mahal, the Jama Masjid, and Swaminarayan Akshardham.