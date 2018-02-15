MALDIVES: Maldivian Member of Parliament (MP) Abdulla Shahid on Thursday alleged President Abdulla Yameen of inciting violence.

Shahid on Twitter said, "President Yameen speaking to his supporters last night incited them to violence by telling them that he believed they would have killed & slaughtered the opposition if he had obeyed the SC Ruling of 1st Feb. We have a THUG not a President! #MaldivesInCrisis #StateOfEmergencyMV"

Yesterday, the military in the Maldives reportedly threw around twelve Members of Parliament (MPs) from Joint Opposition out of the Parliament building.

"Parliament under military siege in #Maldives parliament today members were thrown out of the parliament building compound," Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) Thilafaiy tweeted.

On Tuesday, the military blocked MPs from entering the Parliament building.

Earlier this month, the Maldivian Supreme Court acquitted former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed, former Maldivian Vice President Ahmed Adeeb and ordered the reinstatement of the 12 other parliamentary members.