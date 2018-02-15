NEW DELHI: Just when you thought Valentine’s Day couldn’t get any sweeter, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama took it to another level.

The former first lady took to her Twitter page to wish her “one and only” husband a Happy Valentine’s Day, and drop a very romantic Spotify playlist, titled ‘Forever Mine’.

“Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you!” she tweeted.

LISTEN TO PLAYLIST HERE:

The 44-track playlist for the 44th president featured some ballads like ‘Bleeding Love’ by Leona Lewis, ‘At Last’ by Etta James and ‘Endless Love’ by Diana Ross, and some more upbeat songs like ‘Marry You’ by Bruno Mars, ‘How Deep is Your Love’ by Calvin Harris and ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ by Whitney Houston.

Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better. pic.twitter.com/aWvyytR7Mm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2018

The former president also took part in the Valentine’s love-in by sharing an adorable picture of the two.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better,” he wrote.