KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today resigned opening the door for the Left alliance to form the next government, over two months after his party faced a debacle in the country's historic parliamentary and local polls.

Deuba was elected as the 40th Prime Minister on June 6 with the support from CPN (Maoist Centre) which is now a part of Left alliance and opting for merger with CPN-UML.

"The elections of three tiers of government have been successfully held under my leadership setting the foundation to long transition,â€ Deuba told in the television address.

Deuba will officially present his resignation to President Bhandari shortly, the Kathmandu Post reported.

The Left alliance has already presented its claim for the new government to the President presenting UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli as the new Prime Minister.

The Left alliance of the CPN-UML, led by Oli and CPN-Maoist Centre, led by Prachanda, had in December secured 174 seats in the 275-member Parliament in the historic provincial and parliamentary polls that many hope will bring much-needed political stability to the Himalayan nation.

It had also secured an overwhelming majority in the upper house of Parliament with 39 seats.

Oli, 65, had earlier served as the country's prime minister from October 11, 2015 to August 3, 2016.