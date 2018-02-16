Key dates in the life of South Africa's new president Cyril Ramaphosa:

- November 17, 1952: Born in Soweto township west of Johannesburg to a policeman and a domestic worker.

- 1974: Ramaphosa, a law student, is arrested for anti-apartheid activism. Spends 11 months in solitary confinement.

- 1982: Founds the powerful National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

- 1990: Anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela is released after 27 years in prison. Ramaphosa becomes key part of taskforce that steers transition to democracy, helps craft new constitution.

- April 1994: As secretary general of the African National Congress (ANC), helps lead country towards first multi-racial elections. Afterwards is appointed president of Constitutional Assembly.

- 1999: Fails in bid to succeed Mandela as ANC leader, moves into business.

- 2012: As a director of mining group Lonmin, Ramaphosa calls on security forces to intervene against striking miners. When 34 are later killed, his popularity is shaken.

- December 2012: Elected ANC vice president.

- May 2014: Becomes South Africa's deputy president.

- December 2017: Elected ANC president.

- February 15, 2018: Becomes president of South Africa, replacing scandal-tainted Jacob Zuma.