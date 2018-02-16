Rex Tillerson urges Turkey to 'show restraint' in Syria operation
By AFP | Published: 16th February 2018 03:21 PM |
Last Updated: 16th February 2018 03:21 PM | A+A A- |
ANKARA: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged Turkey to show restraint in its military operation against Kurdish militia in the northern Syrian region of Afrin.
Speaking after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Tillerson called on Ankara to "show restraint in its operation" while insisting that Turkey and the United States "share the same objectives in Syria"