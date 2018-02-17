Prime minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Iran president Dr. Hassan Rouhani before their meeting at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on Saturday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Delegation-level talks between India and Iran is underway at the Hyderabad House here on Saturday.

The Indian delegation is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar are present as well.

The Iranian delegation is led by President Hassan Rouhani.

Earlier, President Rouhani called on the Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House on Saturday. He also meet Swaraj as well.

The Iran President inspected a guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and briefly met President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi and other government officials.

Later, President Rouhani paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

He arrived in Delhi from Hyderabad on Friday.