CAPE TOWN: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa used his first full day in office Friday to vow to "turn the tide on corruption" after allegations of graft dominated the nine-year reign of his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

"This is the year in which we will turn the tide of corruption in our public institutions," Ramaphosa told parliament in the annual State of the Nation address.

"We must remember that every time someone receives a bribe there is someone who is prepared to pay it."

After multiple corruption scandals, economic slowdown and falling popularity among voters, the ruling ANC had threatened to oust Zuma via a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Zuma reluctantly resigned on Wednesday, saying he had received "very unfair" treatment from the party.