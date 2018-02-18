MUNICH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tehran on Saturday over aggressions by what he called Iran and its "proxies" in Syria, while showing what he claimed was a piece of an Iranian drone shot down in Israeli airspace.

"I have a message to the tyrants of Tehran: Do not test Israel's resolve," Netanyahu said at the Munich Security Conference.

He brandished a rectangular piece of dark green metal which he called "a piece of that Iranian drone, or what's left of it, after we shot it down."