'Do not test Israel', Netanyahu tells Iran, brandishing drone 'piece'
By AFP | Published: 18th February 2018 03:17 PM |
Last Updated: 18th February 2018 03:17 PM |
MUNICH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tehran on Saturday over aggressions by what he called Iran and its "proxies" in Syria, while showing what he claimed was a piece of an Iranian drone shot down in Israeli airspace.
"I have a message to the tyrants of Tehran: Do not test Israel's resolve," Netanyahu said at the Munich Security Conference.
He brandished a rectangular piece of dark green metal which he called "a piece of that Iranian drone, or what's left of it, after we shot it down."