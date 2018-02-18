HOUSTON: Indian-American Himesh Gandhi has filed for re-election to a city council in the US state of Texas.

He is a three-term incumbent of the At-Large Position 1 post on the Sugar Land, Texas, City Council and is seeking a fourth and final term in the May 5 election.

Gandhi, a longtime community leader, promised to continue his focus on improving the lives of residents in the thriving community.

"Sugar Land has been my home for most of my adult life. It is a diverse, growing city where we are successfully merging cultures, ideas and values," Gandhi told PTI.

"I am committed to maintaining quality development and robust city services while following smart spending practices," he said.

Himesh, first elected in 2012 at the age of 35, was the youngest councilman to be elected in a citywide vote.

He has served on numerous City Council committees and was also a member of the task force that spearheaded development of the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land an iconic concert and performance hall that opened last year.

Other successes and projects launched by the city during his previous term include the successful annexations of Greatwood and New Territory, the acquisition of a former prison site for re-development, the completion of drainage projects and the return to normal operations after the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey.

"As a member of City Council, I will continue to listen to my constituents and work with my fellow council members and the city staff to ensure that Sugar Land remains a premier city with a solid vision for the future," Gandhi said.

"Together, with our forward-looking residents, we can accomplish even more great things for this city," he said.

Gandhi is an attorney and shareholder with the law firm 'Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey PC'.

He is board certified in commercial real estate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

He has served leading roles in numerous community organizations.

In 2015, he was honoured by the Houston Business Journal as one of the region's 40 Under-40 young leaders.