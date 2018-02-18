MUNICH: Iran's foreign minister on Sunday slammed Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu for staging a "cartoonish circus" after the premier brandished what he said was a piece of an Iranian drone shot down by Israel.

"You were the audience for a cartoonish circus just this morning which does not even deserve the dignity of a response," Iran's top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif said at the Munich Security Conference, as he took to the stage shortly after Netanyahu's fiery speech.