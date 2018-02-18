ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider has instructed authorities to give state funerals to those killed due to alleged firing by Indian troops across the Line of Control.

Haider yesterday accused the Indian Army of targeting civilians, including women and children, The Express Tribune reported.

"All deputy commissioners have been instructed to ensure the best treatment of the injured as well as funerals of martyrs with state honour," he said, alleging that Indian troops recently targeted a school van killing its driver.

He also appealed to the Government of Pakistan to raise the issue of ceasefire violations at the Line of Control allegedly by the Indian Army in the UN Security Council.

"Pakistan must raise the issue of targeting of civilians, schools and hospitals in the Security Council," he added.