FORT LAUDERDALE: Student survivors of the Parkland school shooting called out US President Donald Trump Saturday over his ties to the National Rifle Association, at an emotional anti-gun rally in Florida.

"To every politician taking donations from the NRA, shame on you!" said Emma Gonzalez, assailing Trump over the multi-million-dollar support his campaign received from the powerful gun lobby -- prompting the crowd to chant in turn: "Shame on You! Shame on You!"