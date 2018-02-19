Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif to undertake four-day visit to Russia
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will undertake a four-day official visit to Russia from today, the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement.
Asif, according to Geo TV, will be visiting Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
He will have bilateral discussions and an exchange of views on important issues facing the region and the world. (ANI)