TEL AVIV: Swastikas were drawn on the gates of Poland's embassy in the Israeli capital Tel Aviv, a day after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Jews were among perpetrators of the Holocaust, the media reported.

The Tel Aviv police have launched an inquiry after profanities and the word "murderer" were also discovered on Sunday, reports the BBC.

Morawiecki's made the controversial remarks at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. The comments have been strongly condemned by Israel.

He has since said through a spokeswoman that he did not intend to blame Jewish victims for "a Nazi German perpetrated genocide".

The fresh dispute comes weeks after Israel criticised a new Polish law making it illegal to accuse the Polish nation or state of complicity in Nazi crimes.

The legislation was signed into law by President Andrzej Duda but also referred to the country's highest court to consider its constitutionality.