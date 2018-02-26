BERLIN: Ahead of a key vote on Monday on a coalition deal with the Social Democratic Party (SPD), German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) to get behind the proposal to ensure a stable government.



Merkel addressed party delegates at a convention in Berlin, where CDU members were expected to pass a tabled agreement with Bavarian sister party the CSU and the centre-left SPD of Martin Schulz, bringing Germany one step closer to ending months of political uncertainty following an inconclusive federal election, Efe news reported.



"This congress is important for the country and for the CDU, the party destined to set the tone for a stable government," said Merkel, who was looking at a fourth possible term as chancellor should the so-called grand coalition be revived.



The meeting came a day after Merkel announced ministerial candidates for a new government, which included the notable ascendancy of Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to CDU secretary-general.



Her suggested shake-up also saw the 37-year-old Jens Spahn, one of the Chancellor's more outspoken and conservative critics, proposed as the future Minister of Health, which is expected to be a tough role given the SPD's campaign to push through health reforms.



Only two of the CDU's Cabinet members have been put forward for the new arrangement: Ursula von der Leyen has been lined up to continue her role as Defence Minister, while Peter Altmaier looked set to move from Minister of the Chancellery to Economy.



The SPD, whose youth wing steadfastly rejects the idea of a coalition with Merkel, is due to vote on the coalition proposal on March 4.