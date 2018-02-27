CAIRO: At least 11 terrorists were killed and around 640 arrested during raids by the Egypt Army in restive North Sinai as part of their effort to tighten their control in the bordering districts, the Army said today.

Two army men were also killed in the raids, which were carried out during the past few days, they said in a statement, adding that a number of hideouts being used as the headquarters by terrorists were also destroyed.

Earlier this month, the police and army had announced that they would be on maximum alert for the duration of 'Operation Sinai 2018'.

North Sinai has witnessed many terrorists attacks since the January 2011 revolution.

The attacks, mainly targeting police and military, increased after the ouster of Islamist ex-president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 by the military following massive protests against his rule.

Hundreds of police and army personnel have been killed since then.

The military has launched security campaigns in the North Sinai area, in which some terrorists are based.

The security forces have arrested suspects and demolished houses that belong to terrorists, including those facilitating tunnels leading to the Gaza Strip.

In November, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered the military to restore security in Sinai within three months after militants killed more than 300 worshippers at a mosque.