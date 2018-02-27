A man stands in the falling snow holding a sledge in the village of Brenchley in southeast England on February 27, 2018 as icey temperatures persist across the country. A blast of Siberian weather dubbed 'The Beast from the East' sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe early Tuesday as commuters braced themselves for another day of travel chaos. (Photo / AFP)

BERLIN: Poland's police say that five people died from the cold overnight when temperatures dropped in some areas to -22 C (-7.6 F). That brought the number of deaths from hypothermia to 58 this winter, according to national police statistics.

Such deaths usually occur among homeless people or drunk people who stay outside during the night.

Authorities in some cities and towns, especially in the east where temperatures are lowest, will be placing coal heaters in the streets to help people keep warm.

Some migrants in the French capital have been exposed to the Siberian cold front that has engulfed Paris and large swathes of France with little more than tents and sleeping bags.

In the makeshift camp set up along the banks of a canal that runs through northeast Paris, a group of largely Afghan migrants lit a small fire on Tuesday morning to warm up their hands after a sleepless night that saw temperatures drop below -5 C (23 F).

Saraj, a 27-year-old migrant from Afghanistan who arrived in Paris three weeks ago, told The Associated Press he hadn't managed to get any rest the night before.

Temperatures are set to rise later this week but Saraj's group will probably have to put up with some heavy rain.