NEW DELHI: India and Jordan will be exchanging notes and experiences in tackling terrorism and de-radicalization, during the three-day visit of Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein to India, which begins today.

As per sources, security dialogue is on the cards between India and Jordan, and both countries are working to forge a defence framework agreement.

Security dialogue between the two countries was also held in July 2016

Sources suggest that New Delhi is keen to learn from Jordan’s experience of handling Syrian migration crisis and tackling ISIS, and is looking forward for synergy in this field.

Having served in the army, the Jordanian King has hands-on experience in matters related to defence and security. King Abdullah II binAl-Hussein is also a custodian of the Al-Aqsa mosque.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit, Jordan also offered help to track down missing Indians in Iraq.

India and Jordan have so far shared strong trading and business ties. Taking advantage of Jordan’s strategic location and free trade agreements with United States, Europe and Gulf, Indian businesses have set up units in Jordan.

Cooperation in the field of defence and security will be a new area that both countries are keen to explore.

A special address on Islamic heritage and promoting moderation is also one of the major highlights of Jordanian king’s visit.

According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during this visit, "the two sides will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest".