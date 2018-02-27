MOSCOW: Russia is working on developing a long-range unmanned strike system, according to the official TV channel of the Russian defence ministry.

The large unmanned aircraft built by Zvezda will infiltrate far into an enemy's territory. The new system will carry both guided and unguided munitions, Sputnik reported.

Alexander Nemov, the deputy chief of the research department at the 30th Central Scientific Research Institute confirmed the development and told the TV channel that the aircraft would be operational in the next few years.

"Development work is currently underway on a long-range unmanned system capable of carrying out unmanned low-altitude supersonic flights, and striking both stationary and mobile targets at operational-strategic depth," Nemov said.

According to Zvezda, the aircraft will not only be capable of performing low-attitude flights but will also fly faster than the speed of sound, thereby providing a massive boost for the Russian military with fundamentally new strategic capabilities, not currently enjoyed by any other military in the world.

The 30th Central Scientific Research Institute's other projects include plans to create a new strike chopper, combining the capabilities of the Kamov Ka-52 and the Mil Mi-28.

The new chopper will have an additional wing, capable of flying over 400 km per hour.

The institute is also working on unmanned helicopter systems, which will interact with conventional rotary-winged aircraft on the battlefield. The researchers are currently evaluating the new Sukhoi Su-57 multi-role fighter's control systems.