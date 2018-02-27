ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court today ruled that suspension of mobile phone service for security purposes was against the law.

Justice Athar Minallah of Islamabad High Court after hearing multiple applications by mobile phone companies and others had reserved the judgment on September 21, 2017.

He issued the verdict and decided against the practice of suspension of mobile service on religious occasion like 'Ashura' or mass protests by opposition group by declaring it against the legal rights of the citizen.

The applicants had contended that the service suspension was a violation of citizens' basic right as well as the provisions of Pakistan Telecommunication Act 1996.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on behalf of the government tried to justify the practice in the name of security but the court rejected the plea.

The mobile companies had been pressing the government to stop the practice of suspending the mobile service, as it caused financial loss but authorities always rejected it.

According to government, militants used the mobile to detonate bombs and other militant activities during big religious or political gatherings.