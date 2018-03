A Syrian paramedic treats a kid who was wounded during an airstrike. (Photo | AP)

DOUMA: A humanitarian "pause" announced by Russia in a bid to stem the bloodshed in Syria's rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta took effect today.

An AFP correspondent in the main town of Douma reported only sporadic rocket fire overnight.

The daily "pause" Moscow announced yesterday is due to last until 2:00 pm (1200 GMT).