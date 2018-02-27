Turkey condemns Czech release of Syrian Kurd leader
Turkey on Tuesday lashed out at the Czech judicial authorities for releasing one of the most prominent leaders of the Syrian Kurds, Saleh Muslim, after his arrest at the weekend, saying the move showed "support for terrorism".
"This decision is very clearly a decision in support for terrorism," Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag told reporters in Ankara, adding it would have a "negative impact" on relations between Prague and Ankara.