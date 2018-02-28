LONDON: The EU set the scene for a showdown with Britain after releasing a draft divorce treaty that floated the idea of continued post-Brexit customs alignment between EU-member Ireland and British-ruled Northern Ireland.

Here's an outline of what we know so far about the UK's departure from the European Union:

- Departure date -

Britain will leave the EU on March 29, 2019, almost three years after the referendum vote for Brexit, after triggering the two-year Article 50 withdrawal process last year.

This date is defined in EU law and can only be extended through agreement by all 28 member states.

- Withdrawal terms -

An interim deal was struck in December on the priority issues of the separation -- Britain's financial settlement, the Irish border and citizens' rights.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Wednesday launched a 120-page document, translating the December agreement into binding language.

Britain has agreed to pay into the EU budget until the end of 2020 and meet its share of commitments made in the past but not yet paid out, putting the total cost at between £35 billion and £39 billion (39-44 billion euros, $48-54 billion).

The deal also states that EU citizens living in Britain and British citizens living in the EU before exit day would be able to claim permanent residency status for themselves and their families.

On Ireland, Britain has committed to avoid a "hard border" with checkpoints between Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland, which both countries agree is vital to maintaining the Good Friday peace accords.

However, the EU's latest draft divorce treaty includes a "backstop" solution in which Northern Ireland could stay in a customs union with the EU after Brexit to guarantee no hard border.

Prime Minister Theresa May rejected the idea, saying that Britain would never allow the EU to "undermine" its constitutional integrity, and all eyes will be on her Friday speech when she unveils her own plans.

- Post-Brexit transition -

Britain and the EU have agreed that there should be a transition period to ease the withdrawal, which Brussels insist will have to end before December 2020 and will keep relations on current terms.

During this period Britain would keep paying into the EU budget as planned, trade on the same terms and accept European rules and regulations, but will have no say in those rules as it will not be a formal member.

Barnier has warned there were "substantial" disagreements between the two sides that meant an agreement was "not a given".

He cited rows over the future rights of EU citizens who arrive in Britain during the transition, and the bloc's demand that it be allowed to put up trade barriers if London reneges on the deal.

- Future relationship -

Britain will leave the EU's single market and customs union after Brexit but says it wants a "deep and special partnership" in which trade continues with as little friction as possible.

May has rejected existing models of trading relationships, as they would require Britain to maintain free movement of workers, continue to accept EU judicial oversight or give up its right to strike trade deals with other countries.

She says she wants a "bespoke" deal, but the EU has warned that Britain cannot have everything it wants, and must choose.

Senior British ministers met this week in their first serious attempt to decide the details of their negotiation position, before talks on trade are expected to begin with the bloc in April.