CAIRO: An Egyptian court has sentenced a little-known female singer to two years in prison over an online video it says "incites debauchery and immorality.

" The decision late yesterday against Laila Amer by the Giza misdemeanour court came on the same day that another court sentenced a famous Arab singer to six months in prison over comments she made that were interpreted as an insult to the Nile River.

Amer's video showed her belly dancing and playing a downtrodden housewife complaining to her husband about his bossy mother.

Unlike her famous contemporary Sherine Abdel-Wahab, she awaits her yet-to-be-decided appeal date in prison.

The court issued lesser sentences of three and six months to members of the team that produced the video called "Bos Omak," a pun on a popular Arabic profanity.