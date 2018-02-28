CHANDIGARH: President Ram Nath Kovind today stressed on women empowerment and thus gave examples of Mary Kom, Phogat sisters and praised city girl Neerja Bhanot for her bravery.

While addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of the MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36 here today Kovind,`` I urge parents to educate their daughters and give them freedom to think freely and allow them to gain experience in new fields, it would enhance their confidence. I understand women have more responsibility in running the house, but look at Manipur’s Mary Kom. She won many medals after marriage. She is a source of inspiration for Indian women. Draw inspiration from Haryana’s Phogat sisters they come from a rural background but brought fame to the entire country in wrestling.’’

He said, "Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi alone flew the fighter jet last year. If parents of PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Sanya Nehwal and Aruna Reddy had not granted them freedom, exposure and encouragement, how would they achieve success?’’

He said India was proud of Neerja Bhanot, who lost her life trying to save 369 passengers on plane, which was hijacked by terrorist in 1986. “ There is a long list of women achievers from Chandigarh. But if I have to take one name I will mention Neerja Bhanot not just Chandigarh but the entire nation is proud of her, who laid down her life for the safety of others,’’ he said.

"More and more women are joining the IT sector. We want more and more women to join the engineering field,” Kovind said

Kovind also praised Member of Parliament from Chandigarh, “ We are proud of Kirron Kher who made her mark in Bollywood, ‘’ he said.

Kovind said, `` The city has done exceptionally well when it comes to disposing of waste and the example is Nek Chand’s Rock Garden. From the very beginning, there is a focus on recycling, reuse and rejuvenation.’’

He added that Chandigarh had set an example in the use of garbage, industrial waste and renewable energy. “Chandigarh is the first planned city of India. It is an example of ‘Harit Bharat’, ‘Swachh Bharat’ and ‘Swasth Bharat’,’’ he said.

Kovind was accompanied by wife Savita Kovind on his maiden visit to the city. Among others present on the occasion were Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Dev ,

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher and DAV College Managing Committee president Punam Suri.