DHAKA: Bangladesh will build two new air bases to strengthen its Air Force, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced.

The two new air bases will be set up in Barisal and Sylhet.

"In terms of technology and strategy, Bangladesh Air Force will be established as a most modern, professional and all-round air force at home and abroad soon,Â” Hasina said yesterday.

"I believe that these activities will further strengthen the force and increase its capability,Â” she was quoted as saying by Dhaka Tribune.

The prime minister was addressing the President Parade of the 74 Bangladesh Air Force Academy (BAFA) Course and Direct Entry 2017 Course of Bangladesh Air Force Officer at BAF Academy Parade Ground in Jessore.

Multirole combat aircraft, modern basic training helicopters, jet trainer aircraft, simulators, unmanned aerial vehicle systems, long and short range air defence RADAR and medium range surface to air missiles will be added to the air force, she said.

"Besides, the organogram of the air bases and headquarters was approved,Â” she said.

Earlier, the premier reviewed the parade and handed out trophies, certificates and flying badges among the flight cadets.

Speaking on the occasion, Hasina asked the Bangladesh Air Force members to be ready to play a role in any need of the country alongside safeguarding BangladeshÂ’s independence and sovereignty.

"I hope that you will always remain vigilant in to keeping BangladeshÂ’s air space free by being imbued with the spirit of the great Liberation War and true patriotism as well as remaining respectful to holy constitution,Â” she said.