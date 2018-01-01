COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has set reconciliation as a top priority for his government in 2018.

In his new year message, he said that the country has entered 2018 with many challenges.

"The economic prosperity we should gain as a country, the reconciliation which should be deeply instilled in the society, human freedom and a further endorsement of the glorious image of Sri Lanka at the international fora are among those priorities," the president said.

"Our determination and commitment towards making the New Year, an amazing one, will depend on how far we succeed in achieving these goals," he added.

Three years ago, Sirisena got elected with the pledge to achieve national reconciliation with the Tamil minority by addressing their concerns which had led to a bloody separatist conflict.

He took steps to reform the island's constitution to replace the existing 1978 constitution.

Meanwhile, Sirisena also announced that he would be addressing the nation on January 3 (Wednesday) on the recommendations of the commission, appointed by him to probe the alleged Central Bank Bond scam.

The recommendations are being viewed with much interest as the ruling national unity government, headed by Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesimghe, has faced rough times ahead of the next month's local council election.

The UNP leaders are being held accountable for the alleged scam and the findings of the commission may work in favour of Sirisena's SLFP in the election the analysts note.