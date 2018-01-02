KABUL: At least 65 militants, belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group, have been killed by the Afghan forces in eastern parts of the country.

The Afghan officials have claimed the death toll on Tuesday, according to the Tolo News.

The operations were conducted from the air and ground in Gorgore and Wangora areas of Haska Mena district, said the Nangarhar governor's spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani.

During the operations, one civilian was killed and 13 others injured, Khogyani added.

IS has not commented on the operations so far.

Earlier this week, 11 IS militants were killed in the drone strikes conducted by the United States forces in eastern Nangarhar province.

