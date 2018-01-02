Iran protest: Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blames country's 'enemies' for unrest
By AFP | Published: 02nd January 2018 04:24 PM |
Last Updated: 02nd January 2018 04:36 PM | A+A A- |
TEHRAN: Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran's "enemies" were orchestrating a plot to infiltrate and target the regime as he broke his silence Tuesday on the days of unrest rocking the country.
"In the events of recent days, the enemies have united and are using all their means, money, weapons, policies and security services to create problems for the Islamic regime," Khamenei said in a statement shown on state television.
"The enemy is always looking for an opportunity and any crevice to infiltrate and strike the Iranian nation," he added.
A total of 21 people have died in five days of unrest across the country which began as protests over the economy before quickly turning against the Islamic regime as a whole.
"What can stop the enemy from acting is the spirit of courage, sacrifice and faith of the people," he said, speaking to a gathering of war widows and their families.