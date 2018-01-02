TEHRAN: Iran's reformist politicians on Tuesday condemned the violence that has rocked the country in recent days, accusing the US of stirring unrest while still calling on their government to address economic grievances.

"Without doubt the Iranian people are confronted with difficulties in their daily lives... and have the right to peacefully demand and protest," said a statement from the Association of Combattant Clerics, headed by reformist ex-president Mohammad Khatami.

"But the events of recent days have shown that opportunists and trouble-makers have exploited the demonstrations to create problems, insecurity and destroy public buildings, while insulting sacred religious and national values."

Khatami led the country from 1997 to 2005 but was later barred from public appearances for his role in leading mass demonstrations in 2009.

The group said the violence seen through five days of protests across the country would help Iran's "enemies".

"The enemies of Iran, headed by the United States and their agents... have encouraged the trouble-makers and the violent actions."