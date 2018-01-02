KATHMANDU: Nepal, which had general assembly elections held in November and December, is likely to miss the constitutional deadline for the formation of the new government, a political expert has claimed.

The constitution, which was promulgated in 2015, had set mid January as the deadline to form the new government. An expert has, however, now claimed there was a constitutional crisis.

“That is obvious because the Upper House is yet to be formulated. The Lower House is yet to be completed,” Dr Surendra KC, a political analyst in Kathmandu, told ANI.

The formal process for the formation of the new government will only start after the formal submission of the election results by the Election Commission of Nepal to the President, which is yet to be done.

Previously, the election commission was expected to complete the procedure and ease the process by the end of December, 2017.

“Election Commission is also one of the reasons for the delay,” KC added.

Section 76(1) of the Constitution of Nepal has the provision of electing the leader from the major party in the parliament to be nominated as the Prime Minister and can form the government.

“The commitments and the promises which the political parties have had made before the elections with the public, now seem to have been forgotten. They are focussed on power struggle,” Saroj Khanal, who recently voted in general elections, complained.