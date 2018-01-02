WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump today urged the Justice Department to probe the email practices of Huma Abdein, a close aide of his 2016 Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton.

Abedin, who is both of Pakistani and Indian origin, is a close aide of Clinton, the former secretary of state who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential elections.

She was at the center of a political storm in 2016 after the FBI announced that it was reopening its probe into Clinton's email scandal after they found pertinent emails related to the case on a laptop shared by Abedin and her estranged husband Anthony Weiner.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton's top aide Huma Abedin has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents," Trump said in a tweet.

"Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey and others," he said.

Last week the State Department released all emails from the laptop of Weiner, a former Congressman from New York.

In another development, Abedin's first cousin was convicted in a fraud case invoking fake emails.

Omar Amanat, 44, and his colleague Kaleil Tuzman face more than a decade behind bars. Mothers of Abedin and Amanat are sisters.

"The evidence of their criminal schemes was so overwhelming that Amanat actually tried to fool the jury by introducing fake emails into the record as exculpatory 'evidence' in this trial," Acting Manhattan US Attorney Joon H Kim said in a statement.

"Unfortunately for Tuzman and Amanat, the jury saw through their tangled web of lies, convicting them on all counts," Kim added.