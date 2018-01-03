JESSORE: A leader of Bangladesh's ruling party Awami League was killed in a bomb blast that was carried out by his foes over some differences in Jessore on Wednesday.

According to the Daily Star, the deceased, Abbas Mollah, was the brother of Kamal Hossain, who is the general secretary of the youth party of Awami League, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

According to the police authorities, Abbas, accompanied by his brothers Hossain and Abdus Salam, was looking for a house to rent when suddenly his enemies attacked the trio and hurled a bomb at them, leaving Abbas critically injured.

He succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local upazila health complex. His brothers were said to be out of danger.

The police have sent his body to the Jessore General Hospital for an autopsy.

No case was lodged and none was arrested in this connection.