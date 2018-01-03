SHANGHAI: Ten persons have been reported missing after a cargo ship capsized and sank off China's Shanghai coast, the city's maritime search and rescue centre said on Wednesday.

Of the 13 sailors on aboard, three persons have been rescued till 9 a.m., Xinhua news agency reported. A dozen boats have been dispatched to the rescue.

The "Changping" ship, loaded with 5,000 tonnes of steel, collided with another freighter before sinking in the anchorage near Yangtze estuary on Tuesday, the water traffic management centre said.

The rescue operation was on.