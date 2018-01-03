TEHRAN: Iran's Revolutionary Guards today said that the unrest that had rocked Iran over several days was at an end, and that a maximum of 15,000 people had taken part nationwide.

"Today we can announce the end of the sedition," Mohammad Ali Jafari, commander of the Revolutionary Guards, said on its website.

"There were a maximum of 1,500 people in each place and the number of trouble-makers did not exceed 15,000 people nationwide," he added.