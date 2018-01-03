North Korea's vow to restore inter-Korean hotline 'very significant': Seoul
By AFP | Published: 03rd January 2018
Last Updated: 03rd January 2018 11:23 AM | A+A A- |
SEOUL: Seoul hailed a promise by Pyongyang to reopen an inter-Korean hotline at 0630 GMT as "very significant" Wednesday, saying it was an important step in rebooting long-stalled dialogue with the nuclear-armed North.
"The restoration of the hotline is very significant," said chief presidential press secretary Yoon Young-Chan. "It creates an environment where communication will be possible at all times."