11 killed, 25 wounded in Kabul suicide attack: Health ministry
By AFP | Published: 04th January 2018 11:00 PM |
Last Updated: 04th January 2018 11:28 PM | A+A A- |
At least 11 people were killed and 25 others wounded when a suicide attacker blew himself up near a crowd of police and protesters in Kabul on Thursday, officials said.
"We can confirm that so far 11 bodies have been brought to our hospitals as well as 25 wounded," health ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh told AFP, adding that the toll could rise.