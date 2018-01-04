ISLAMABAD: Reacting to US President Donald Trumps "lies and deceit" comments, Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday said he "is singing Indias tune" and that the Islambad's civil and military leaderships were on the same page.



Asif said the US government's claim of releasing a dispensation of $33 billion in aid to Pakistan was also baseless, the Express news reported.



Speaking during a meeting here on Thursday of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, the Foreign Minister said the Trump administration disregarded the facts presented by Pakistan about the situation in Afghanistan.



The Foreign Minister went on to say that the Trump stance disregards the many sacrifices Pakistan has made in the war against terrorism. "We will not make any deals when it comes to our honour," he added.



In the last four years, Asif said, we have been forced to deal with the mess left behind in Afghanistan for so many decades.



He said the war in Afghanistan cannot be fought in Pakistan and "we need to find a peaceful solution to the issue".



"We shall take all decisions in this regard taking into account our national interests," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now