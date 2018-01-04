Eight people killed by mortar they tried to open with a hammer in Philippines
ZAMBOANGA: Philippine police say eight people have been killed when a rusty mortar round they thought was an iron canister with gold inside exploded as they tried to pry it open with a hammer.
Police Senior Superintendent Raul Tacaca said today that other people were wounded by the powerful blast in a far-flung village of Sirawai town in Zamboanga del Norte province. The explosion happened yesterday inside a bunkhouse for workers of a plywood company.
Tacaca says one of the workers found the mortar round in a river bank and brought it to the bunkhouse, where other workers and their relatives stayed, and started to try to open it with a hammer.