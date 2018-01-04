The Clintons bought the five-bedroom house in 1999 when Hillary Clinton decided to run for a US Senate seat in New York. | AP file photo

NEW YORK: Emergency crews extinguished a small fire on the property of former president Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary in Chappaqua, New York on Wednesday, officials said.

"A small fire broke out in the @SecretService facility today on Clinton property, in a building not connected to their home," Hillary Clinton's spokesman Nick Merrill said on Twitter.

"The Clintons were not home. All is ok!"

A police spokesman in New Castle, a town near Chappaqua, told AFP that the call came in just before 3:00 pm (1951 GMT), the fire was put out, and there were no injuries.

"There's still an on-scene investigation," the police spokesman said.

The cause of the fire was not known.

The Clintons bought the five-bedroom house in 1999 when Hillary Clinton decided to run for a US Senate seat in New York, which she won in 2000.