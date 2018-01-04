WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Thursday that high-level talks set for next week between North and South Korea are "a good thing", while also seeming to try to take credit for them.

"With all of the failed 'experts' weighing in, does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn't firm, strong and willing to commit our total 'might' against the North," Trump wrote. "Fools, but talks are a good thing!"