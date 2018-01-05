WASHINGTON DC: The publisher of 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' has announced that they have forwarded the book release to Friday, despite the United States President Donald Trump's lawyers' demands to cease plans for publication.

“Henry Holt confirms that we received a cease and desist letter from an attorney for President Trump,” Patricia Eisemann, a spokeswoman for the Publisher Henry Holt & Co. said in a statement. “We see ‘Fire and Fury’ as an extraordinary contribution to our national discourse, and are proceeding with the publication of the book.”

The author of the book Michael Wolff took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm the release, saying you can buy the book from Friday.

"Here we go. You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr. President," he tweeted.

Here we go. You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr. President. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) January 4, 2018

This move came by the publishers, after President Trump’s lawyers sent Wolff and Henry Holt a cease and desist letter, demanding not to release the book as they claim the excerpts and other portions released from the book are defamatory.

The publisher was given until Friday to respond to the letter.

On Wednesday, the former White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon, described President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump as "dumb as a brick" in the upcoming book.

The Bannon's observation about Ivanka was reported by The Wall Street Journal, which has reviewed Michael Wolff's new book.

Earlier in the day, Bannon, who was fired from the White House job last year during an investigation into the Russia's interference in the presidential election, had already grabbed the headlines after it was reported that he had described, in the same book, a meeting between the president's son and a group of Russians during the 2016 election campaign as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic".

Trump criticised Bannon for his comments and said the latter not only lost his job, but his mind too after being fired from the White House.

According to the Guardian, the book is based on hundreds of interviews, including the ones taken from Trump's courtiers.

Bannon also reportedly told Wolff that investigation into the Trump campaign's potential ties to Russia is centred on money laundering and claimed that "they're going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV".

Bannon was the chief executive of the Trump campaign in its final three months and also the White House chief strategist for seven months before he was fired off from his position.

Three congressional committees and special counsel Robert Mueller are investigating Russia's interference in the presidential election and possible collusion with Trump associates.